Events Industry Council launches data collection for its Economic Significance Study

Today (7th April 2022) the Events Industry Council (EIC), the global voice of the business events industry, has launched the data collection phase of its landmark Economic Significance Study, in collaboration with Oxford Economics.

The Global Economic Significance of Business Events survey is open from 7 April to 25 June and aims to quantify the significant contribution made by the business events sector to the global economy. Survey respondents will receive 1 CE towards their CMP or CMP-HC application or recertification requirements. The credit will be posted within 2 weeks of completing the survey.

The ambitious Economic Significance Study comprises four insight streams to examine the global events industry’s economic impact and, for the first time, quantify the cumulative losses experienced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By analysing this data and understanding it, the EIC can establish the full value of meetings and prospects for 2022 and beyond, including the tactics/strategies being employed by the meetings and events industry to accelerate its recovery.

As part of the Study, the EIC today released its latest Global Business Events Barometer, 2021 Q4, part of the Economic Significance Study. The Barometer, which monitors the changes within the market relative to pre-pandemic (2019) levels, points to continued positive growth across each of the seven global regions tracked by the Barometer, with 2021 Q4 gains in both RFP activity (up 14% from 2021 Q3) and hotel group room nights (up 15% from 2021 Q3).

Amy Calvert, CEO of EIC said: “As the voice of the global events industry, we are committed to continuing to collect, curate and share accurate and relevant data on the condition of the industry. This survey is an essential component of our Economic Significance Study and I urge event professionals to take a few moments of their time to complete it so that we can ensure our data are as comprehensive as possible. We know that business events are a major contributor to the global economy and by determining the full value of meetings in 2021, as well as prospects for 2022, we are able to actively provide a clear and credible statistical base on which to gain recognition for our industry as a vital economic driver.”

To take part click here. The survey will close on 25 June 2022.

The Economic Significance Study has been generously supported and sponsored by leading organisations including AHLA, ASAE, Freeman, IACC, IAEE, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Maritz Global Events, Meetings Mean Business, MGM Resorts International, MPI, Northstar Meetings Group, NYC and Co, PCMA, RCMA, SISO and USTA.

For more information on the Events Industry Council, visit: https://www.eventscouncil.org/.