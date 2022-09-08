Events Industry Council announces Recipients of 2022 Global Awards

The Events Industry Council (EIC), the global voice of the business events industry,has today announced the Recipients of its annual Global Awards, which celebrate and honour exemplary achievements and focus on leadership at all levels and areas of focus within the global business events industry.

This year’s Recipients are:

EIC Hall of Leaders inductees:

Larry Alexander, President and CEO (retired), Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau; Sandy Biback, CMP Emeritus, CMM, Founder, Meeting Professionals Against Human Trafficking; Dr. Krzysztof Celuch, CEO, Celuch Consulting; Noor Ahmad Hamid, COO, Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau; Bob McClintock, Executive Vice President Convention Centers, ASM Global and Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. They join 143 previous recipients, each of whom has had a significant legacy impact on the global business events sector



Pacesetter Award:

David Hidalgo, Show Director, IBTM Americas – RX, and Katharina Path, Marketing Manager Conventions, Frankfurt Convention Bureau. TheAward recognises emerging leaders whose forward thinking and innovative approach has led to ground-breaking changes that are advancing the industry today

Social Impact Award:

Melva LaJoy Legrand, CMP, DES, CEO, LaJoy Plans and Dr. Joan Su, Ph.D., CHE, CHIA, CEM,Director of Graduate Education in Event Management / Associate Professor, Iowa State University and The Sustainable Events Forum. The Award recognises extraordinary effort in the areas of people, planet and prosperity

Adaptation and Innovation Award:

Manolita Moore, MBA, CEM, COO, Simulocity, LLC; Terry Tsao, Chief Marketing Officer & President of Taiwan, SEMI and Yulita Osuba, Director of Sales, Marketing, Event Management and Exhibitor Services (retired), Orange County Convention Center. The Award recognises the extraordinary effort on the part of an individual or organisation in the areas of adaptation and innovation to ensure our industry’s relevance now and into the future

The Recipients will be honoured at the Global Awards Celebration at ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada on the evening of 10 October 2022. Registration for the awards is open, tickets can be purchased here.

Speaking on behalf of ARIA Resorts & Casino Stephanie Glanzer, Senior Vice President & Chief Sales Officer of MGM Resorts International said: “MGM Resorts is honoured to once again partner with EIC to host The Global Recognition Awards Celebration. Not only are we proud to be a part of celebrating the industry’s most deserving recipients but to also be aligned with the EIC on the importance of focusing on what matters; protecting our planet and embracing mankind.”

Cathy Breden, CMP Fellow, CAE, CEM, 2022 Chair, Events Industry Council, said:“The quality of entries for 2022 has been incredibly high. I have personally enjoyed reading through all the submissions, all of which showcase tremendous talent and passion for our industry. A huge congratulations to all the award recipients and Hall of Leaders inductees on their achievements, and I look forward to celebrating and honouring you all at the Global Recognition Awards Celebration in October.”

Commenting on the announcement, Amy Calvert, CEO of the EIC, said: “This year we received a fantastic number of nominations for the Global Awards, all of which show remarkable personal accomplishments and achievements on behalf of our industry. Recognising, rewarding and celebrating the incredible leadership and innovation in our sector is one of the personal highlights of my year and also for EIC, and I offer my warmest congratulations to each of our Recipients and inductees into our esteemed Hall of Leaders.”

The Global Awards is supported by strategic partners MGM Resorts International, IMEX and Encore. It is also supported by Official Event Technology Partner Cvent and Official Event Partner, CNTV.