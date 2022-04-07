Events Industry Council announces inaugural class of CMP Fellows

The Events Industry Council (EIC), the global voice of the business events, has today announced its inaugural class of CMP Fellows following the launch of the new programme last year.

The CMP Fellows programme recognises and rewards CMPs and/or Emeritus who continue to make a significant investment towards the betterment of the events industry and the community of people working within it.

CMP Fellows will benefit from access to exclusive networking opportunities, peer-to-peer collaborations and opportunities at EIC and other industry events.

Amy Calvert, CEO of the EIC, said: ““We developed the CMP Fellows programme to offer unique peer-to-peer experiences and a forum for collaboration for those CMPs that had demonstrated exemplary leadership, a commitment to lifelong learning and to recognise and reward the long-term achievements, as part of our commitment to supporting and showcasing the value of ongoing professional education. The calibre of applications was truly humbling, and it was inspiring and motivating to read about the achievements and dedication of all of those who applied.

“Each of our 64 inductees has very clearly proven their long-standing commitment to furthering our industry and supporting others, and I offer them my warmest congratulations on being announced as our inaugural class of CMP Fellows.”

Events Industry Council CMP Governance Commission Chair Steve Lorenz, CMP, HMCC said: “Reviewing the applications for our CMP Fellows programme has been an extremely affirmative experience. It is an honour to be able to celebrate the achievements, commitment and contributions of our 2022 class of CMP Fellows and I look forward to seeing them continue to share their expertise with others to ensure a bright future for our industry.”

For more information visit: https://www.eventscouncil.org/CMP/CMP-Fellows-Programme.

A full list of CMP Fellows can be found here.