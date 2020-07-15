Events Industry Council announces commission and committee members

Global volunteers offer leadership and expertise for APEX Commission, Knowledge, and Sustainability and Social Impact committees

The Events Industry Council today announces leadership appointments for its Accepted Practices Exchange (APEX) Commission, Knowledge Committee, and Sustainability and Social Impact Committee.

“We are grateful to welcome this group of leaders to the EIC volunteer community,” said Amy Calvert, Events Industry Council CEO. “At a time when our industry is navigating an unprecedented disruption and striving to collaborate and work in a unified fashion to best serve our global events industry and to create a road map for our future through adaptations focused on resilience and relevance, these individuals are committed to working together and sharing our industry’s message. We collectively believe in the value of how events drive business outcomes and build communities and economies around the world.”

Commission and committee members represent our global events industry community and will serve on the following:

APEX Commission

The APEX Commission develops and implements industry-wide accepted practices and standards that create and enhance effectiveness and efficiency throughout the global events industry. The commission will be led by Chair Allison Kinsley, CMP, CMM, CED, Chief Meeting Architect, Kinsley Meetings.

“APEX’s focus on developing accepted practices is particularly relevant in times of industry change and disruption,” said Kinsley. “This year, we look forward to accelerating the collection of tools and resources, and making them available to the EIC community.”

The full list of APEX Commission members is available here.

Knowledge Committee

A signature programme for EIC, the Knowledge initiative focuses on creating opportunities to expand learning and provide resources for career development that advance, elevate and educate industry professionals. This committee is responsible for converting content developed across EIC into educational content via webinars, events and publications, and will be led by Chair Angie Ahrens, CMP, Vice President, Operations, Leadercast.

“EIC has always been an industry leader when it comes to programming and education for global event professionals. The creation of the Knowledge Committee allows us to dive deeper into the EIC mission as we provide subject matter expertise and guidance to education programmes, advancing the knowledge of event professionals and CMPs across the globe,” said Ahrens. “Together with the committee, I look forward to being part of the educational journey of fellow event professionals.”

The full list of Knowledge Committee members is available here.

Sustainability and Social Impact Committee

The Centre for Sustainability and Social Impact is a representation of EIC’s vision, mission and values. It is dedicated to providing globally-relevant resources that champion the adoption of sustainable and socially impactful practices. Through access to such resources, we contribute to a lasting pan-industry commitment to environmental and social responsibility, including accelerated action for sustainable development and increasing diversity, equity and inclusion. Our global events industry has the ability and responsibility to drive meaningful change, create welcoming communities and improve society through our actions. The Centre seeks to support and champion a community of event professionals dedicated to this journey. The Centre is essential at this time for the future well-being of our industry and our society.

“This is an unusually difficult and transformational time for the events industry,” said Committee Chair Yalmaz Siddiqui, VP Corporate Sustainability, MGM Resorts International. “But every crisis also presents an opportunity to step back and reflect on how to move forward differently. I’m honored to have been asked by EIC to lead the Sustainability and Social Impact Committee, and am very excited to work with the incredibly accomplished committee members to help advance our industry toward greater sustainability, and even more positive social impact.”

The full list of Sustainability and Social Impact Committee members is available here.

“The years of experience and level of dedication to our industry represented in this diverse group of volunteers will translate into impactful, forward-looking work that supports EIC’s mission to champion the events industry through advocacy, research, professional recognition and standards,” said EIC Board Chair Paul Van Deventer.