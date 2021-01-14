Events Industry Council announces 2021 Board of Directors

The Events Industry Council (EIC), the global voice of the business events industry on advocacy, research, professional recognition and standards, is pleased to announce today the election of officers and directors to its 2021 Board of Directors.

“We are incredibly grateful for the leadership and the commitment of our 2020 Board of Directors during a critical and transformative year,” said EIC CEO Amy Calvert. “We look forward to working with the entire Board of Directors as they continue to be diligent and thoughtful stewards of EIC delivering on programmes, research and resources, as well as a global advocacy framework to ensure our industry’s recovery long term and to best support our work force.”

Incoming Chair of the Board, Mark Cooper, is chief executive officer at IACC. With an extensive industry background in meetings and conference focused businesses, he has held senior posts with respected conference venue operators and global agencies, including Dolce Hotels & Resorts, Sundial Group, ConferenceDirect and Warwick Conferences.

“EIC has the credentials to be THE VOICE for the global business events industry and I feel privileged to play a part in continuing the momentum that impacts the professional and personal lives of all in our industry,” said Cooper. “The last twelve months have taught us how invaluable it is to act as one to protect and evolve at the same time; and EIC will continue to lead on both fronts with verve and vigour because of those who step up to make it happen!”

Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE, CEM is executive vice president and chief operating officer of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) and serves as the CEO for the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) whose primary purpose is to promote the growth, awareness and value of exhibitions and other face-to-face marketing events by producing and delivering research-based knowledge tools.

“I look forward to supporting Mark in his role as Chair and advancing the incredible work this board has accomplished,” said Cathy Breden. “This is going to be another year of global transformation for our industry and EIC continues to be a strong catalyst of resources, information aggregation, collaboration and advocacy.”

The Events Industry Council board is comprised of nominated members of the overall Events Industry Council that consists of more than 30 organisations in the events industry. These leaders are the governing body for the overall council with fiscal responsibility and strategic direction for all Events Industry Council programmes.

2021 Officers:

Chair: Mark Cooper, CEO ­ IACC

Chair-Elect: Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE – EVP & COO, IAEE (International Association of Exhibitions and Events) and CEO ­ CEIR (Center for Exhibition Industry Research)

Immediate Past Chair: : Paul Van Deventer, President and CEO ­ MPI (Meeting Professionals International)

2021 Directors:

Vicki Bedi, Chairman ­ IELA (International Exhibition Logistics Association)

Sherrif Karamat, President and CEO ­ PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association)

David Audrain, Executive Director ­ SISO (Society of Independent Show Organizers)

Don Welsh, CEO ­ DI (Destinations International)

Senthil Gopinath, CEO ­ ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association)

Ana María Viscasillas, MBA ­ Executive Vice President and COO ­ CDME ­ COCAL (Federación de Entidades Organizadoras de Congresos y Afines de Latino América)

The Board of Directors listing can be found on the EIC website here.