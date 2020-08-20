Events industry charities to benefit from song sale proceeds

Singer-songwriter Joe Bygraves has produced the single, ‘Stand As One’ in support of charities helping the live entertainment and events industry. Its official release on Spotify, iTunes and all streaming services is tomorrow, 21 August at 12.00pm.

The 24-year-old up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter from Bedfordshire, has written and performed the song, which aims to reach out to people struggling with issues surrounding mental health during and looking past the Covid-19 pandemic, especially focusing on the behind-the-scenes professionals who, in any other year, would be pulling together to create the infrastructure for world-class live performances.

Joe was challenged to write the song by the organisers of #MakeItBlue, a global campaign started by the UK the events and entertainment industry to support colleagues in need, and to promote public mental health awareness through arts, culture and entertainment projects.

#MakeItBlue co-founder Gary White said: “We asked Joe for a track that would resonate with our collective experience and send out a message of hope and support. Joe is donating 25 per cent of its proceeds to MAKEITBLUE CIC for charitable use in the events industry.”

Joe’s lyrics perfectly echo the mood of live events professionals as well as countless people in other sectors suffering from the economic effects of Covid-19: “It’s easy to let yourself get down” … “We know this is gonna be tough”. They aim to offer comfort and positivity: “Hold on to your hope”, …Together we stand as one”.

For ‘Stand As One’, Joe is backed by a collective of pedigree musicians, including Tom McRae (background vocal arrangements), Richard Hammond (bass), Simon Johnson (guitars and backing vocals) and Mark Pusey (drums and percussion). Piano and background vocals are by Olli Cunningham, who also produced and mixed the song. It was mastered at Abbey Road Studios London by Simon Gibson. (Performer and production team bios attached).

With over 100k streams on Spotify, Joe’s previous releases include songs that have made it onto Spotify’s ‘2020 Pop Hits Playlist’ and their ‘New Indie Radar Selection’.

Joe said: “I’m delighted to be involved with the #MakeItBlue campaign. In a time of worry and uncertainty #MakeItBlue aim to spread positivity and hope, but also generate funds that will benefit people who are in a state of extreme anxiety right now.”

The first live performance of ‘Stand As One’ took place on a boat on the Thames on Tuesday 12 August as the finale to the day-long #WeMakeEvents call to action. This was organised by the live events industry to ask for government support for the one million people working in the sector.

Joe’s video has already received 5.5k pre-release views. Watch it here