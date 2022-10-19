Events Industry Alliance launches manifesto at parliamentary reception

The Events Industry Alliance launched its manifesto at a parliamentary reception on Wednesday 19th October, including guests from a cross party group of MPs in addition to Government and Shadow Ministers and many association members.

Working on behalf of the events industry associations, the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), the Association of Event Venues (AEV), and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA), the Events Industry Alliance (EIA) provides a secretariat and platform to work together to achieve common objectives for the good of the events industry.

The alliance provides a unique position amongst key industry stake holders to influence key initiatives and changes that can have a direct impact on the entire sector. The sister associations are each run by its members for the benefit of its members through their own elected board and in turn represent the EIA board on an annual rotational basis.

The EIA manifesto provides a strategic, national approach to business events spreading growth to all parts of the UK and driving international trade key to delivering a global Britain. The events industry steers £70bn of trade into UK business and supports 180,000 businesses through trade and consumer exhibitions.

Rachel Parker, director of EIA says: “The EIA represents world-class venues, helping organisers host high profile shows across key business sectors serviced by accredited suppliers. We aim to be the voice of the events industry – representing business events.”

The manifesto works to ensure the interests of UK business events are effectively represented, understood and communicated to Government across the five pillars of maintaining recovery, growth, becoming the world’s meeting place, sustainability and developing skills and talent.

Shaun Hinds, CEO Manchester Central, and newly appointed AEV chair and EIA chair, commented: “The EIA serves as the quintessential industry forum and working group representing the cornerstones critical to all events; the organiser, the venue and the supply chain providing goods and services to the sector.”

Hinds added “Whilst it’s always been a valuable alliance for the industry, in these times of postpandemic economic uncertainty and geo-political challenges, the ability for the industry to convene, confer and communicate as a unified sector is imperative as we seek to grow and have an even greater impact on the UK’s social and economic landscape.”

For further information on the Events Industry Alliance and the manifesto, follow the link below:

https://www.eventsindustryalliance.com