Events back in full swing as organisers see record rise in investment

Brand investment in live events has leapt up since the start of the pandemic, as new partners recognise opportunities to engage with hard-to-reach audiences

Brand appetite for events has well and truly returned, according to AEG Global Partnerships, which has seen a sizeable increase in partnership investment across its live events portfolio.

AEG Global Partnerships, which facilitates and manages partnerships at live events across the UK, has witnessed a huge uplift in demand with a 65 per cent increase in investment from 2019, before the pandemic began.

This summer’s live events have offered brands a prime opportunity to engage with hard-to-reach groups. More than half (53%) festival goers at Luno presents All Points East, which ended this weekend, were Gen Z or Millennials, and 70 per cent were affluent individuals earning over £50k. To make the most of their interactions with these groups, partners were keen to go above and beyond traditional event sponsorships.

Will Dowdy, Vice President of Global Partnerships at AEG Europe, said: “Brands have missed the fun of real interactions as much as music fans have missed live shows. Following a lot of uncertainty over the past few years, brands are finally embracing opportunities to engage with consumers on one of the best days they will have all year.

“Partnerships are evolving, and companies now recognise that if they can enhance an experience or add to an already-amazing day, whether that is through exclusive content, technology-enabled activations or on-site interactions, the consumer will forever link their brand to the warm emotion they felt at that time.”

AEG has worked with more than 77 partners at live events this summer, from a wide range of industries including personal finance and fintech, FMCG, social media, telecoms and education. Partnerships have included:

Luno

Luno, a crypto investment app with over 10 million users worldwide, was announced as the presenting partner of Luno presents All Points East earlier this year and is used its platform to educate festival goers about safely harnessing the power and possibilities of the crypto industry. Alongside the creation of the ‘Luno One Guest Area’ and Luno on-site pop ups on the festival site, the partnership also offered exclusive access to promotions, VIP upgrades and content.



Vodafone joined forces with Elton John at American Express BST Hyde Park to deliver an augmented reality show that paid tribute to the NHS and frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Fans were able to watch an innovative and memorable time-synced 3D show through a special app.



At Luno presents All Points East, the iconic eyewear brand took over the West Stage which was renamed The Ray-Ban West Stage. Also brand new this year, the ‘Summer Session’ with Luno presents All Points East artists, included Self Esteem, Kenny Beats and Shy FX. The series of intimate shows was curated by AEG and creatively driven by Ray-Ban in the lead up to the festival and celebrated London’s diverse and authentic music scene.



An Ask Me Anything (AMA) partnership, which has seen a range of people involved in the festival host sessions on Reddit, from artists such as Rae Morris to Jim King (CEO, European Festivals), artist liaison and stage managers. This summer marks Reddit’s first foray into festival partnerships with both Luno presents All Points East and American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



The leading global specialist in creative media education partnered with AEG Europe to give current students placement opportunities in multiple roles across its festival events.

Will Dowdy added: “Our partners are finding that creative activations are the best way to build relationships with younger audiences, generating loyalty that will remain for years to come. Consumers increasingly want to get to know brand’s personalities and what they stand for, and these partnerships allow them to demonstrate values over a longer time and create real bonds than cannot be developed by simply playing adverts at them in a kitchen or traffic jam.”