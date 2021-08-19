Events and ticketing platform FIXR joins forces with Eclectic Bars Ltd in bid to boost nightlife sector recovery

Events and ticketing platform FIXR will provide Eclectic Bars with its market-leading ticketing technology



The nightlife sector is at the heart of FIXR’s growth strategy, with today’s partnership delivering both branded and white label ticketing and event management services to some of the UK’s leading late-night venues



UK scale-up is challenging events technology incumbents like Eventbrite

FIXR, the digital events and ticketing platform, has partnered with Eclectic Bars Ltd, a division of The Brighton Pier Group PLC, in a move designed to capitalise on the recovery of the night-time economy, the companies announced today.

FIXR will provide Eclectic with both branded and white label advance ticketing services as the night-time economy rebounds from the impact of Covid-19. Today’s partnership means venue-goers will now be able to purchase their tickets, either directly on the venue websites, for which FIXR has developed a proprietary software integration, or via FIXR’s website and mobile app.

Within the partnership, FIXR will support the company with ticketing services for their seven late-night venues which trade under a variety of innovative concepts in marquee locations across the UK, including Embargo Republica and Le Fez in London, Coalition in Brighton, and Lola Lo’s venues in Cambridge, Reading, Manchester and Bristol.

Today’s announcement is the most recent in a string of exciting partnerships, with FIXR previously having teamed up with REKOM UK, the country’s largest nightclub operator. FIXR also recently completed a Series A fundraising, to accelerate its ambitious growth plans and has raised in excess of £6.5 million since inception.

Advertisement

Since ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19th, the UK nightlife sector has seen record levels of demand from people wanting to return to late-night venues. Indeed, FIXR has seen an uptick in ticket sales across the country, with the average number of tickets sold per event on its platform up by 170% between July and August 2021, compared to the same period in 2019. Furthermore, general ticket sales across the platform have rocketed by 625% since the UK late-night industry reopened last month.

FIXR was founded to provide both professional and occasional event organisers with dynamic and flexible technology to challenge the more traditional events platforms like Eventbrite. The company works with tens of thousands of venues and event organisers across the UK, from Aberdeen to Brighton.

Edmund Glover, CEO of FIXR, said: “We are really excited to start working with Eclectic Bars as we look to further establish FIXR’s pre-eminence in the UK nightlife ticketing sector. The company is a major player in this market and we are excited to provide their innovative venues with our industry-leading, contactless and flexible ticketing technology. FIXR is enabling more venue-goers than ever to take advantage of the reopening of the late-night economy, this summer and beyond.

“Implementing technology in the UK nightlife sector will go a long way towards aiding its recovery post-Covid, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve with Eclectic Bars.”

Nikki Ritchie, Head of Marketing and Purchasing at The Brighton Pier Group, added: “Partnering with FIXR is a key moment for us as we respond to evolving customer behaviour by strengthening our online presence. By facilitating faster, more streamlined, and more flexible ticketing services, FIXR’s technology will better enable us to meet the needs of today’s customer in keeping with the new era of digital ticketing – something that will be particularly important as our industry bounces back from the Covid-19 crisis.”