London-based global events and engagement agency Live Group has appointed events specialist Lisa Perrin as a senior strategist working alongside the agency’s chief strategy officer Stephen D. Pickett.

With over 20 years’ experience delivering high-profile national and international events, Lisa has worked with politicians, members of the Royal Family, celebrities, heads of state and leading global organisations. Lisa’s previous positions include working at Number 10 as a special advisor to the Prime Minister and at High Speed 2 (HS2).

Live Group’s CEO, Toby Lewis, commented: “We’re very pleased to welcome Lisa to Live Group. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for the agency as we continue to grow both our team and client portfolio and expand our geographical footprint.

“Lisa will take a lead on strategic delivery to ensure Live Group continues to maximise impact and optimise return on investment for our clients. Live Group has been a trusted events partner to leading global public and private sector businesses for nearly 40 years, and Lisa’s extensive experience spanning both will be a fantastic asset to our business moving forward.”

Connect with Lisa on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-perrin-7703bb29/