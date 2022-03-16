Events agency emc3 welcomes more new faces as it continues to expand

Leading events agency, emc3, has onboarded five new specialists in their London office following rapidly increasing demand for their strategic services.

Sales and Marketing Director, Josh King, said “We’ve recently wrapped up some amazing events for Twilio, Google and Oyster and it’s fantastic to see that our business is expanding across EMEA and the USA. I’m incredibly proud of how hard our team has worked over the last 12-months and I’m excited to see what 2022 and beyond has in store for us all!”

Those joining the agency, are:



Carys Stanton, Operations Assistant

Gemma Garman, Content and Design Manager

Kacie Bluhm, Senior Producer

Mark Riling, Senior Producer

Kermit Sibindi, Finance Assistant

Carys Stanton, Operations Assistant emc3 is excited to welcome Carys Stanton to the team as their Operations Assistant. With a background in events, she knows the importance of implementing effective systems and workstreams. Carys will be supporting the team with streamlining their processes—utilising a hands-on approach to operational event organisation, managing resources and reengineering processes where needed. When asked what she was most excited about, Carys said: “Making sure the team and company run as smoothly as possible! I love bringing fresh and exciting new ideas to help grow company processes and I believe this is vital within the ever-evolving world of events!”

Gemma Garman, Content and Design Manager emc3 is excited to welcome Gemma Garman to their team as Content and Design manager. Utilising the experience she obtained in the film and advertising industry, Gemma will be supporting the team with the organisation and delivery of design team projects across all phases. When asked what she was most excited about, Gemma said: “Working in events has been a bit of a detour for me, but it has been wonderful to join a team as hard-working and dedicated as the emc3 team. They place a great deal of emphasis on collaboration, creativity and innovation, and this really shows in the long-lasting relationships that they’ve built with their clients and the incredible events that they create.

Kacie Bluhm, Senior Producer emc3 is excited to welcome Kacie Bluhm to the team as their newest Senior Producer. Kacie’s area of expertise is connecting with people and she will be supporting the team with event strategy, creative problem solving and production. When asked what she was most excited about, Kacie said: “I enjoy building meaningful relationships with our partners, and through this, can develop events that best reflect the unique goals and individual values of our clients.”

Mark Riling, Senior Producer emc3 is excited to welcome Mark Riling as a Senior Producer. His area of expertise at emc3 will be seamlessly integrating all aspects of an event from conception to completion. When asked what he was most excited about, Mark said: “I love navigating the chaos that comes with event production and in turn, organising that chaos into a clear path forward to an amazing end-user experience. It’s the ultimate compliment when a client says: “We’ve never done anything like this before, but we trust your team.” and having that trust and willingness to embark on a new adventure together helps deliver a truly remarkable experience.”

Kermit Sibindi, Finance Assistant emc3 is excited to welcome Kermit Sibindi to the team as their Finance Assistant. Kermit will be supporting the team in financial data capture, accounts and reporting. Prior to joining the team worked as a Software Engineer for GE Aviation Systems and he was drawn to emc3 as he was impressed by emc3’s culture and philosophy to have fun whilst still delivering to clients. When asked what he was most excited about, Kermit said: “emc3 presented an exciting opportunity for me to switch profession and industries and learn the ropes from a dedicated financial professional. I am keen to bring my eye for detail and seek areas for improvement in the emc3 financial data capturing process.”

Interested in being featured in emc3’s next announcement?

emc3 are currently hiring. With four event vacancies, two design vacancies and numerous opportunities available for freelancers—the next staff announcement could feature you! Submit your interest at www.emc3.com/careers