In the meetings and events industry, we’re all hurting right now.

Let’s help revive the meetings and events industry with technology

Our services are the very definition of what authorities are advising against. It feels like the events industry was cruising down the highway at normal speed and suddenly got into a big, fatal wreck.

But you can’t keep the great men and women of the events industry down! We’ve been active participants in heroism, providing tents, heating and other supplies for field hospitals in New York’s Central Park in record time, plus volunteering to deliver much-needed supplies to our hospitals across our nations, even when our own income has never been more uncertain.

This resiliency and ingenuity can bring back our incomes. The pivot to virtual meetings has been swift and encouraging, but so far, few have monetized these virtual events. But just like the technology first developed for wars has helped to get us where we are today, the technology to come out of this crisis will move us forward as an industry, and a nation, as well.

EventNation is poised to help revive the meetings and events industry. We are a team of event industry professionals and software developers based in Philadelphia, PA, who know the pivot to virtual participation in meetings and events will extend long beyond this pandemic. With the mobile and PC app we’re developing, meeting planners will:

Easily broadcast multiple presentations and panel discussions with clear visuals and audio, all from smartphones and a laptop

A.I. will suggest networking opportunities to remote attendees of an event as well as in-person ones, like Tinder for corporate networking.

Later viewings of the event will grow the networking pool, forming online communities of people who’ve experienced the same event.

Meeting planners will make money:

By selling access to the event, both remote and in-person (the software will record machine IDs so that one password cannot be shared with a whole team)

By selling access to later viewings of the event

The larger the online community grows around an event after it has occurred, the more money the meeting planner will make.

We need your help to get the funding to make this future a reality. Won’t you sign-up with your email so that EventNation can keep you abreast of our progress? Our privacy policy is to only contact you once every 2 months, and we will not sell your email to third parties.

Let’s do this! We can revive the meetings and events industry together!

