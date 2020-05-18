EventMobi launches The Virtual Event Space to help planners keep remote attendees and sponsors engaged

After weeks of sheltering in place and moving all of our personal and professional meetings online, event profs have seen firsthand how challenging it can be to keep remote attendees engaged in the face of video conferencing fatigue. With this in mind, EventMobi has taken the attendee engagement and gamification tools from their award-winning event app and integrated them into the new Virtual Event Space, part of an end-to-end virtual event solution designed to help organizers plan, promote, monetize and stream an engaging, interactive online or hybrid event experience. From event promotion and registration to fully managed virtual event production, the Eventmobi platform helps planners easily navigate the entire online event lifecycle.

For those that want to create simple, cost-effective online events quickly, the self-serve Virtual Event Space is accessible on any device and turns livestreams and pre-recorded content into engaging online sessions. This simple and intuitive platform allows attendees to easily access presentations and make valuable connections with other participants and sponsors. Planners can keep their audience engaged with live polls & surveys, raffles and gamification challenges, and create valuable 1:1 or group networking opportunities. The Virtual Event Space can also serve as a year-round c ommunity hub with content on demand available in between meetings.

When organizers need expert help creating a broadcast-quality virtual event experience, the EventMobi GoLive! Pro Services team can help with the design and execution of a truly immersive online conference or annual meeting. From strategy, video production and live support for speakers and attendees, to an array of sponsorship opportunities, engagement and video networking capabilities, EventMobi can help you turn remote attendees and sponsors into active participants.

EventMobi has been the trusted technology partner at 20,000+ events over the past ten years; learn more about the Virtual Event Space and GoLive! Professional Services here.