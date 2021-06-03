EVENTIT to return later this year with 5th annual event

Scotland’s leading annual showcase for business event professionals is set to return following a disruptive year in which Covid-19 forced the organisers to postpone the event twice.

EVENTIT will be making its long-awaited return on Friday 10th September at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) with a wide variety of exhibitors from across the thriving events industry in Scotland and beyond.

EVENTIT’s return marks the first major business event to be held in Scotland since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced last year and is a much-welcomed return to many of Scotland’s event professionals who each play a part in an industry which is worth an estimated £3.5 billion to the Scottish economy each year.

Judith Wilson, Events Director of EVENTIT said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the date for the face-to-face EVENTIT tradeshow. After so long without any physical events it will be wonderful to reconnect the industry throughout Scotland and beyond.

“So much has happened over the last year within our sector and this will offer the perfect opportunity for event organisers and planners to meet up with suppliers, old and new, to find out what developments have taken place during lockdown, partnerships that have been formed with other suppliers and the creative solutions and innovations now available.

“It is an exciting time for our industry, and we are so happy to be providing the platform to restart events in Scotland and bring our community from far and wide back together again.”

EVENTIT’s education programme, with practical workshops and masterclasses and speakers from across the UK events industry will be confirmed in due course.

Marshall Dallas, CEO at EICC, said: “The EICC held the very first EVENTIT at our venue in 2016 and we’re greatly looking forward to welcoming the organisers, and industry professionals alike, this September, particularly after such a challenging year for the whole sector – a sector that contributes billions of pounds to the Scottish and UK economies.

“As an industry, the last twelve months have tested everyone’s resolve, collectively we have had to innovate in the face of the pandemic, with related measures having been put in place, but nothing beats the experience that is derived from meeting up in person. We all look forward to getting back to that.”

For more information, to find out about exhibiting and/or to register for free please visit our website https://eventit.org.uk/.