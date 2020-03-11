EVENTIT to go ahead despite outbreak of COVID-19

Scotland’s leading annual showcase for business event professionals will go ahead as planned, helping to support the Scottish events industry.

EVENTIT is looking forward to opening its doors on March 19th at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, showcasing over 80 exhibitors across Scotland’s thriving events industry.

Despite fears surrounding the outbreak of Coronavirus, attendees can be reassured that cleanliness and hygiene matters will be imperative across the duration of the event, with both the EICC and EVENTIT following the most recent health and safety guidelines.

Judith Wilson, Director of EVENTIT, said: “Event professionals across Scotland are understandably anxious about the potential of event cancellations, however as leading event professionals, it’s our job to highlight that Scottish events are very much open for business and going ahead.

“With the Scottish events and festival industry worth an estimated £3.5 billion per year to the Scottish economy, it’s crucial that we show our true value by collaborating with and supporting events across the country during this unsteady time. With a recent increase in attendee bookings and the ongoing support from our long-standing partners and exhibitors, we are hugely confident in producing a high-quality event for many industry professionals across Scotland and the UK.”

Strict procedures will additionally be put in place to ensure that there will be no staff attending who have returned from an affected Coronavirus area.

EVENTIT will also be welcoming over 30 key corporates and agents from across the UK for a two-day FAM trip in association with the show. The group will enjoy first class rail travel from London courtesy of Avanti and sponsored by Dunkeld House Hotel and Dewar Distillery. In addition to a day at the show their trip will include visits to and hospitality from a wide variety of EVENTIT partners.

Cancellation of the event will be the absolute last resort and attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to take advice from the World Health Organisation and Health Protection Scotland.

2020 sees the launch of EVENTIT’s largest ever education programme, with over 36 practical workshops and masterclasses and 50 engaging speakers from across the UK events industry.

For more information or to register for free visit our website.