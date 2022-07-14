EVENTIT reveals details of its new summer webinar series for the events industry

EVENTIT, Scotland’s only trade show for business events, meetings, incentives and hospitality professionals, will pilot a summer webinar series as part of its revised education programme format for this year.

The webinars will allow attendees to explore Event Technology, Communication, Event Design and Sustainability & Wellbeing within the new global world of event production and delivery.

Usually part of the annual EVENTIT trade show, this year’s education programme will be in two parts. Firstly, the webinar series, which will let people access all the sessions rather than having to balance attending education events with networking and meeting exhibitors at the show in September.

Judith Wilson, Director, EVENTIT said: “At a time when our fellow MICE professionals are run off their feet, this new format enables them to benefit from the knowledge of all our amazing speakers within just a few hours thanks to our fantastic 3D platform designed by Vii and the technical support of Sparq. On the day of the in-person show in Edinburgh delegates will then be free to maximise on the networking opportunities, creating important new supplier contacts and engaging in more in-depth discussions with our speakers and their peers.

So if you organise events for a PCO, association, agency, DMC, public, private or third sector organisation this summer series will provide you with invaluable information to create meaningful and impactful events experiences for your audiences.”

The sessions will each be 2 hours with up to five 20/30 minute sessions.

The webinar dates and topics are as follows:

Thursday 21 July Event Technology

Thursday 11 August Communication

Thursday 18 August Event Design

Thursday 25 August Sustainability and Wellbeing

Each webinar will run from 13.30 – 15.30 BST.

A line-up of international industry experts will provide insights and tips on how to navigate your way through these fundamental aspects which concern the MICE industry today. Confirmed speakers include Stas Zaslavsky, Founder of Vii, Chloe Richardson, VP Senior Corporate Relations at Explori, Lindsay Martin-Bilbrey, CEO of Nifty Method, Georgia Farquhason, Founder and Director at Farq Media, Shawn Cheng, Senior Strategist at Dahlia Agency, Linda Pereira, CEO at CPL Events and many more.

Key takeaways from the webinar programme include:

How and when to embrace technology to its best advantage

How to market your event successfully to your target audience

How to design an engaging, effective event be that in-person, online or hybrid

How to help create a more sustainable sector

How to ensure we have wellbeing at the centre of both our events and their production

The new format means that exhibitors will also be able to participate in the educational programme, as well as the international audience who may not be able to attend EVENTIT in person.

The second part of the education programme, for those attending in-person event on 13 September at the EICC in Edinburgh will be ‘campfire style’ ‘meet the expert’ discussion groups with speakers. These follow-ups to the webinar topics, will let people delve deeper into the subjects of most relevance to them and their organisations, ask questions and engage in peer-to-peer discussions too.

Having had time to absorb the information delivered during the webinars delegates will be able to get up and personal with the industry experts to ask questions and gain more specific advice and ideas to assist them with their business.

To register for the webinars, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8sa7vm

For more information on EVENTIT please visit https://eventit.org.uk/