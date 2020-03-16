EVENTIT postponed until 25th September 2020

Scotland’s leading annual showcase for business events professionals will be postponed until 25th September 2020, due to the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus across the UK.

Celebrating its 5th year, EVENTIT was to be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 19th March, with more than 80 exhibitors and over 800 events professionals due to attend.

EVENTIT has made the decision based on the information from the UK and local governments, the World Health Organisation and the care and responsibility towards their staff, customers, clients, visitors and the Scottish events community.

Judith Wilson, Events Director of EVENTIT said: “We know this will come as a huge disappointment, not only to our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and visitors who were due to attend the show but also to the events industry community who have shown us great support.

“It is not a decision we have taken lightly. Our primary concern is, and always has been, the health and safety of our attendees and staff. We also feel an immense responsibility towards our exhibitors and partners who have not only supported us financially but have also invested their time in making EVENTIT such a great show.

We would also like to thank Marshall Dallas, Amanda Wrathall and the team at the EICC for all their support during this difficult time.

“From all of us at EVENTIT, we wish you all the very best during this difficult time.”

EVENTIT has made all attendees, exhibitors and visitors aware of the postponement. Please keep an eye out for further information over the coming months on our website.