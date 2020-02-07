Eventist Group delighted to announce acquisition of renowned event dining business, Alison Price & Company

Alison Price & Company has delivered award winning food and service for some of the most glamorous parties, gala events and stylish weddings during almost 40 years at the heart of the London hospitality scene. The fine dining specialist boasts over 40 accreditations at landmark venues across London and the UK.

As with all Eventist Group brands, Alison Price & Company will remain entirely independent of the other businesses within the group, and will continue to be managed by the existing executive management team comprised of Paul Jackson, Phillipa Candy, Richard Cubbin, Anna Peterson and Tarryn Coleman.

Tim Stevens, CEO of Eventist Group was delighted to announce the news; “Alison Price & Company has an enviable reputation and an illustrious client base that will bring an entirely new dimension to the Eventist Group portfolio. We are proud to become the custodians of this much-loved brand and intend to support the Alison Price & Company team in continuing their growth and success.”

Paul Jackson of Alison Price & Company commented; “As a company with a well established reputation in the events world we see this as a great opportunity to further solidify our position in the market. The support and guidance that Tim and his team will be able to impart will be invaluable and we are thrilled at the prospect of becoming a pivotal part of the Eventist Group, taking Alison Price & Company into the next decade and well beyond. We will continue to push the boundaries of stylish events and parties, with our aim to exceed our client’s expectations both in the U.K. and further afield.”