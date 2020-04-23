Eventist Group calls for sponsors for ‘Thank you to the Heroes’ events for over 1 million NHS staff

Whilst now may not be the time for any form of celebration, the country owes a growing debt to the 1.2 million NHS full time staff. With this in mind, Eventist Group is leading plans for a series of nationwide events to show its gratitude and to celebrate the country’s NHS heroes.

The ‘Thank you to the Heroes’ events have been conceived by Tim Stevens, CEO of Eventist Group, who comments: “This would be an entirely not for profit set of events to recognise our NHS Heroes and is an opportunity for us all to show our gratitude and to give our humbled thanks. As a nation we are indebted to the NHS and my colleagues and I want to go one step further by bringing brands together and using our network to give these heroes a standout celebration. And while Christmas may seem the ideal time to celebrate, we’ll be guided by Government recommendations on social distancing and will postpone these events until the spring of 2021 if necessary.”

The hospitality company is targeting sponsorship from major corporations and institutions with a view to creating this country wide series of world-class parties to thank and recognise the significant contribution and sacrifices currently being given by the NHS. The sponsorship raised will enable Eventist Group to bring to life a fitting celebration for the NHS heroes at the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.

Eventist Group, and its subsidiary company Best Parties Ever, have a longstanding reputation for creating standout experiences and Christmas parties and are uniquely placed to deliver these events. The company has entertained more than 2,500,000 guests during the last decade across over 20 sites nationwide. These World-Class parties feature live acts, high value stage productions, dancing, food and drink within expertly themed, purpose-built structures.

A Sponsors Prospectus is available on request to brands and media partners who want to headline as a lead or secondary sponsor.