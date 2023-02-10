event:decision is partnering with ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ to bring a unique and proprietary offer in the measurement of sustainability and mitigation of environmental impact relating to brand and agency-led events.

The collaboration between event:decision and ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ on Carbon-Track Reporting allows event owners to measure accurately for the first time the travel patterns and associated impact of visitor/delegate travel, traditionally one of the largest and hardest factors to measure in sustainability reporting.

The partnership underlines both companies’ commitment to providing event organisers with formalised processes to plan, deliver and track the impact of events and in making more sustainable decisions.

Matt Grey, Director at event:decision, adds: “Whilst we’re delighted to be recognised as the market leader in event impact measurement and mitigation, adding the capabilities of ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ into Track Reporting takes the offer to a completely new level. Now organisers of B2C events, B2B Congresses and Exhibitions can both measure visitor travel impact and start to nudge visitors into more sustainable travel behaviours.” Chris Thompson, CEO at ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ comments: “Partnering with event:decision is an important way for us to extend our commitment to the corporate and agency-led market. We know that over 70% of emissions generated by larger-scale public events come from visitors travel and they will now benefit hugely from measuring and being able to reduce this critical metric. We’re delighted to be able to bring this offer to the MICE market alongside event:decision.”

