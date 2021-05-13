EventDecision offers brand new solutions for event planners

Two new services are on offer from EventDecision, giving Brand, Agency and Venue planners intelligence-led tools to ensure sustainability is both measured and reported, and that venue WiFi is up to speed.

With clear and understandable growth in virtual events and now the promise of hybrid events on a wider scale, it is more important than ever that delegates can get connected and stay connected at live, hybrid and virtual events. This allows for measurable gains in event sustainability figures, so long an industry bugbear.

Event Decision offers tools to support planners in both connectivity and sustainability.

WiFi is critical to event success yet reports show that 75% of planners feel that WiFi provision is poor and almost half state that WiFi provision at venues is a frustration.*

Advertisement

EventDecision offers planners a venue WiFi survey, perfectly aligned to their specific event profile. EventDecision reports are clear and understandable, with heatmaps of WiFi speed and capacity throughout the proposed event areas. The company will advise on any potential shortfall in connectivity – and offer a suitable remedy if the planner decides.

The company further offers a sustainability assessment and report, clearly showing the effect of live, hybrid and virtual versions of the same event. This takes into account all elements of event planning and delivery, enabling meaningful reporting of sustainability savings in accordance with ISO20121:2012 and a client’s own Global Sustainability Development plans.

Leaning on twenty-five years’ experience in the events industry, working on major projects for global brands in digital, tech, oil & gas, banking, insurance and F&B, founder of EventDecision, Matt Grey said:

“EventDecision is born from a genuine need to allow planners to make decisions based on fact rather than gut-feel or promise.”

“The feedback we’ve received from brand, agency and venue to whom we’ve already offered sustainability and WiFi survey services has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Clients see the need for support, agencies want to offer the service onwards and venues want to be able to prove their credentials, especially with the advent of hybrid events.”

Sustainability measurement and WiFi site survey planning tools are the first of several services that EventDecision will offer to client, agency and venue planners, with others to follow in the near future.

*Reference from Event MB Oct 2019.

SPONSORED CONTENT