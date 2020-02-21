EventCity joins Foodinate’s fight against food poverty

EventCity has announced an exciting new partnership with multi-award-winning social enterprise, Foodinate, working hand in hand to help fight food poverty and homelessness in the Manchester community.

The largest, conference, exhibition and multi-purpose venue in the North will join Foodinate in its ‘meal for meal’ concept. The transformative campaign guarantees that for every meal served during a corporate event held at EventCity, Foodinate will, in return, provide a hot nourishing meal for a person in need, within the venue’s surrounding community.

Launched in 2016, Foodinate was created in Manchester and is now having a social impact on a national scale, alongside a vast range of incredible businesses and individuals. The ever-expanding company was born from the unwavering sense of urgency to address the homelessness problem we sadly continue to see growing around us.

What’s more, each meal served works as a tool to bring the recipient into a safe, warm environment where they are able to access services that could further lead to employment, housing and healthcare. A staggering 45% of those who enter a partnered charity to receive a Foodinate generated meal go on to take part in activities which boost confidence and skills, through the services made readily available.

Showing further commitment to the cause, owners of the venue, Peel L&P, have confirmed that they will be taking part in the initiative during their annual conference later this year. Held in September at EventCity, the event will see the business pledge 350 meals to those in need.

Speaking on the partnership, Steven Cook, F&B director of EventCity, commented: “Over the past couple of years our city has experienced an extreme rise in poverty and homelessness, working with Foodinate enables us to give back to our local community in a big way.

“Thousands of people visit our venue each month and to be able to give back a similar amount of meals to those in need, in our surrounding area is simply a huge break-through for us. We are hoping other companies are able to follow in our footsteps through witnessing the great work Foodinate participates in.”