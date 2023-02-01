Eventbrite launches 2023 Event Trends Report

Last year signalled the start of a return to normality across the events industry. As restrictions eased and confidence grew, event organisers around the world revived their live event programming, returning to doing what they do best — bringing people together through live experiences. Ticket sales soared as attendees delighted in the unity and connectivity of gathering in-person again.

So, what can we expect from 2023? Set against a backdrop of fresh challenges, as well as new opportunities, we asked event organisers and attendees across the UK, Ireland, North America, Australia and New Zealand to tell us their plans, thoughts, and event trend predictions for the year ahead.

Here’s what you’ll discover in Eventbrite’s 2023 Event Trends Report

This report covers the top 2023 event trends identified by respondents across the UK and Ireland, while also including a chapter on global event trends for those interested in what their peers around the world are planning in 2023.

A sneak peek:

Globally, 61% of Gen Y and 63% of Gen Z say they’ll be at more events in 2023

60% of UK respondents and 56% of Irish respondents said events reduce their feelings of isolation and/or loneliness

26% of UK respondents and 31% of Irish respondents said spending on live events is an ‘essential priority’ or a ‘high priority’

From new attendee personas to emerging event formats, and from ticket pricing trends to marketing tips, this report digs further into what’s expected across the events landscape for the year ahead. We advise on how event organisers can harness this data to better understand their audiences, reach new attendees, sell more tickets, and grow their events.

