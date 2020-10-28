Eventboost @ Event Tech Live 2020

Meet Eventboost

Eventboost is a single all-in-one event management platform enabling event professionals worldwide to simplify the organization of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Transforming events’ complexity into simplicity.

Expert event organizers and beginners are using Eventboost to manage effortlessly any stage of their events. From large conferences registration to high-quality live-streamed events and sessions, our technology elevates the event experience, bringing guests’ engagement to new levels and helping you reach them everywhere in the world.

Guests’ registration solution.

Regardless of your event size, Eventboost helps you manage large conferences, conventions, congresses, keynotes, small meetings, seminars, and exhibitions, smoothly. Our solution includes:

guests’ management in a single database,

event and sessions’ registration,

free events and with paid admission,

email marketing,

registration forms, websites, and surveys,

rich analytics and custom reports,

badge design and on-site printing,

on-site and virtual check-in,

branded event apps, and more!

Virtual and hybrid events solution.

Use our Event Platform to manage the broadcast of large conferences and the live-stream of smaller events, breakout sessions, and webinars. Bring the audience engagement during the live-stream to new levels using chats, Q&A, live polls, surveys, note-taking features, challenging gamification tools such as Trivia questions, leaderboards, and more.

Boost networking allowing guests to participate in virtual breakouts and roundtables, 1:1 meetings, demo sessions, and product showcase.

Transform your Event Platform into a profitable revenue generator.

Connect your audience with event sponsors by including video advertising during the live-stream of your event, incorporating rotating banners in the platform modules, building sponsors’ areas, product galleries, and info pages.

Events with no barriers.

Eventboost is available in different languages for both back and front-end, including English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Korean, Chinese, and more. The platform integrates with CRMs, marketing automation tools, and any meeting and video platform of your choice.

Can’t make it to Virtual ETL20? Register for a free demo session and activate your free trial.



info@eventboost.com

www.eventboost.com

