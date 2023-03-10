Top of Article

Eventbase, the world’s leading event app platform, has achieved an industry-first with the launch of its advanced new personalization feature at the South by Southwest® Conference and Festivals (SXSW®), which began in Austin, Texas today.

The SXSW® GO mobile app, presented by Showtime and powered by Eventbase, helps attendees plan and navigate this massive event. This year, the app includes a new personalized welcome screen that changes throughout the day to help answer the question: “what can I do next?”. This dynamic welcome screen is powered by Eventbase’s newest feature: Discover.

“SXSW can be daunting with attendees having access to thousands of sessions and experiences across the city of Austin.” says Justin Bankston, Chief Technology Officer at SXSW. “We love Eventbase’s new Discover feature as it lets us present an app welcome screen that is tailored to each attendee. We can help guide them through their version of an ideal SXSW experience.”

Discover is an all-new feature that lets event organizers delight attendees by crafting the perfect personalized and highly-branded first screen in their Eventbase-powered mobile event app.

Event organizers can easily tailor these screens to capture the excitement of every special moment throughout each phase of their event, and even create unique Discover screen sequences for different types of attendees. The SXSW team has crafted 50 unique Discover screens to cover the entire lifecycle of SXSW: before, during and after the event.

In the lead up to SXSW, attendees saw a Discover screen heralding “The wait is almost over!”. This screen also included “SXSW Recommends”, a set of personalized recommendations based on a variety of factors, including events favorited by the attendee as well as time, location and popularity. Discover can also highlight Featured Sessions like keynotes and other can’t-miss sessions.

During the event, Discover will also include “Up Next Today” and “Coming Up Tomorrow” to highlight sessions that the attendee has favorited in the schedule. As the event progresses, the welcome screen messages will change to highlight key moments such as:

The opening of the SXSW Registrant Lounge

The Interactive Opening Party

The beginning of each SXSW expos

The SXSW Pitch event

The launch of the SXSW Comedy Festival

The start of the SXSW Music Festival

The Film & TV Festival Awards

The SXSW team have also included some fun welcome messages to surprise and delight attendees at different times throughout the event.

Post event, Discover is also a great tool for promoting fresh content throughout the year and announcing dates and details for upcoming events and next year’s show.

Discover is available now and is free to Eventbase customers with a Premium Event License.

The 2023 SXSW Go mobile app is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.



