Event Up – event producers from Poland

On 30 June, the Event Up group held a conference in Krakow, Poland. This was another in a series of events where the beneficiaries could meet a group of potential clients or attend expert workshops to broaden their knowledge.

The conference took place at International Exhibition and Convention Centre EXPO in Krakow, Poland. During the conference, beneficiaries presented themselves to the audience. Among them were two artistic groups. Art Color Ballet presented a show based on modern dance, with body painting and original choreography, and Wataha Drums introduced to the audience its new project. The evening part of the event took place at historical Forty Kleparz, where networking meetings were held.

Event Up Group was brought to life as an initiative for event companies based in Małopolska, Poland. Consolidation of the beneficiaries’ activities makes it possible to create a comprehensive offer that takes advantage of the synergy effect, as well as increases the potential of the group in terms of promotional activities. The main objective of the project is to present the potential of Małopolska’s event industry companies abroad and to establish business contacts with potential contractors present at particular trade fairs.

Event Up Group delivers state-of-the-art entertainment production services. Having specialised and experienced staff, know-how, and a wide and extensive client portfolio allow producing the most complex of events. Each member of the Event Up collective distinguishes itself by experience, high-quality service, and creativity. They are highly competitive in both domestic and foreign markets yet together form a whole that complements each other and significantly eases the production process of the events. Moreover, the group benefits from the diversity of specialties and backgrounds of single entities.

Malopolska Region is one of the leading regions of Poland in terms of economic potential. The region’s capital Kraków is the seat of the former kings of Poland and one of the largest cultural centers in Europe. Also, the city boasts great infrastructure facilities for MICE industry, such as conventions, symposiums, incentives, and business meetings. The region’s event industry is represented by a large number of companies delivering high-quality services.

The project “Małopolska Event Group” RPMP.03.03.01-12-0590/18 is co-financed by the European Union under the Regional Operational Programme of the Małopolska Region 2014-2020.