Event Techonology Awards 2020 Meet the Judges: Simon Levitt

The Event Technology Awards celebrate the successful development and implimentation of technology in the events industry.

The judging panel for the awards is a stellar line-up of experts and we’d like to introduce them to you in our Meet the Judges series, this week we present Simon Levitt, Global Creative Technology Director at Imagination.

What experience can you draw upon to successfully judge the ETAs?

14+ years working in events and technology, we are always on the lookout for new innovations to help deliver great customer experiences,I am looking for something that pushes the boundaries.

How long have you worked in the events industry and what keeps you interested in it?

Most of my working life but I have seen events adapt to become about delivering memorable experiences, the different ways these experiences can communicate with an audience keeps my interest.

Best (and worst?) moments working in the events industry?

Seeing something truly new and innovative.

Seeing something go wrong is the worst, I really feel for whoever is putting it on

Favourite piece of tech for work and personal life?

Google Docs! Sounds boring but being able to collaborate in real time, especially right now is essential and joyful.

At home I am loving my Sony noise cancelling headphones.

What’s your go-to piece of tech when working on an event and why?

I am really enjoying working with augmented reality overlays. It combines the digital and physical together to make something spectacular.

What was the last event on which you worked?

London Yards in Brixton for Major League Baseball, it was a great event and we won some awards



https://imagination.com/news/london-yards-wins-three-campaing-experience-awards?utm_source=Staff+List+New&utm_campaign=431849bd5d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_03_12_53_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c89e82b6d0-431849bd5d-400389265

What’s the best way to utilise tech at an event?

It has to have reason for being there for the visitors, not tech for tech sake, it needs to help tell a story.

We all learn from our mistakes! What was the biggest lesson you learned from a mistake since being in the industry?

It is so difficult to find the time to test in the actual event space but super important. Test, test, test!

What are you most looking forward to at the ETAs?

I want to see platforms that are helping us adapt. Live events are forever changed so what is the ‘new normal’.

What do events, such as the ETAs, mean to you?

You always have to push the boundaries and see what else is out there. It is also important to give recognition to companies and who help you learn and grow.

If you could only use one piece of tech when working on an event, what would that be?

My mobile phone!

For more information or to enter your #eventtech visit the website www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or email hello@eventtechnologyawards.co.uk