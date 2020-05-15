Event Techonology Awards 2020 Meet the Judges: Jonathan Boyne

The Event Technology Awards celebrate the successful development and implimentation of technology in the events industry.

The judging panel for the awards is a stellar line-up of experts and we’d like to introduce them to you in our Meet the Judges series, this week we present Jonathan Boyne, Communication Director at Smyle

What experience can you draw upon to successfully judge the ETAs?



Our agency has a healthy obsession with innovation. We relentlessly search for technology which will give our clients new or better experiences. So, judging and selecting technology is part of my every day!

How long have you worked in the events industry and what keeps you interested in it?



25 years.

Best (and worst?) moments working in the events industry?



Now is both the best and worst of times. It’s sad to see the hard work of many being scrapped or postponed indefinitely. On the flip side, adaptation and innovation is moving at light speed and that’s super-exciting.

Favourite piece of tech for work and personal life?



Personal favourite: Ordnance Survey app.



Work favourite: Miro.

What’s your go-to piece of tech when working on an event and why?



Beyond. It’s our virtual and hybrid event platform. Go-to, because we’re able to help clients continue with marketing, communication and event ambitions, despite the differing social restrictions around the world.

What was the last event on which you worked?



The Global TrendVision Award for Wella and Coty.

From your experience, how has tech been best utilised at an event? / What’s the best way to utilise tech at an event?



I would cite two ways:



a) To create immersive experiences that put people in the heart of a story, and



b) To involve people in an event who are not physically attending.

We all learn from our mistakes! What was the biggest lesson you learned from a mistake since being in the industry?



My greatest mistake was focussing on the work rather than the people. Learning that good leaders should aim to make themselves obsolete was a game changer for me.

What are you most looking forward to at the ETAs?



Being immersed in more innovation of course!

Why is it important to recognise the achievements of tech companies?



The ETAs encourage people to do more, to be more and to share their brilliant work. We should think of the entrants as an extension of our own R&D teams; keeping us all relevant with their creations.

If you could only use one piece of tech when working on an event, what would that be?



A time machine.

For more information or to enter your #eventtech visit the website www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or email hello@eventtechnologyawards.co.uk