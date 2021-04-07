Developed in response to live events transitioning online, Video and Photo capture experts VideoBooth Systems launched their unique virtual booth solutions in 2020.

The cloud-based platforms work just like the company’s traditional booths used at conferences, launches, and experiential events all over the world – but now entirely online.

VideoBooth Online and PhotoBooth Online platforms can be easily customised with your own branding and seamlessly embedded into your existing event site. There are no apps to download – the virtual booths work entirely within a web browser

So far, the company’s virtual booths have been used at over 2,000 events, capturing over 2.8 million videos and photos.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, the platform includes powerful features such as:

Moderation – Review each submission and choose which to approve or decline, and which to include in your gallery.

– Review each submission and choose which to approve or decline, and which to include in your gallery. Transcription – The virtual video booth automatically transcribes videos so they can be easily searched and organised by content.

– The virtual video booth automatically transcribes videos so they can be easily searched and organised by content. Edit & Brand – Automatically add branded intros, overlays, lower thirds and outro treatments to videos. Add filters, digital props, overlays, frames and stickers to Photos.

– Automatically add branded intros, overlays, lower thirds and outro treatments to videos. Add filters, digital props, overlays, frames and stickers to Photos. Virtual Backgrounds – No green screen required! The virtual booths can place users in front of branded backdrops or in limitless virtual locations.

Managing Director, Jon Stones, said “We wanted to respond to the shift in the events industry, supporting our clients as they took their events online. Providing tools to engage with attendees at online events and capture valuable attendee feedback, testimonials and photo content. When live events do return, we’re ready with a hybrid offering of our real-world booths located at the venue and our virtual booths for those attending online.“

How to create a Virtual VideoBooth or PhotoBooth?

1 – Create your virtual booth. The experienced team at VideoBooth Systems will set-up your unique virtual booth experience, incorporating your branding, copy and requested features.

2 – Get your audience involved. It’s as simple as sharing a link, QR code or embedding the virtual booth in your site – no apps to download, no accounts to sign up for. Attendees can participate on their phones, tablets or computers, fully-guided through the user friendly virtual booth experience.

3 – Review and Share. You and your colleagues can access captured content in real-time from the secure online dashboard. Here you can watch, edit, organise, download, and share content seamlessly along with accessing real-time analytics and downloadable data files.

VideoBooth Systems have been at the forefront of video booth technology since 2001, creating their first video booth for the BBC. Since then they’ve continued to develop their exclusive solutions, working on events in 22 different countries and having had the privilege to work with many of the world’s best known brands including Disney, Google, Microsoft, Nike and Sony.

For more information, to arrange to demo or chat about your project please get in touch.

UK: +44 1322 949 323

North America: +1 416 520 4309

SPONSORED CONTENT