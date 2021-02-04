Top virtual event platforms 2021: Hive



Covid-19’s impact on the event industry means organisers need to think differently about how they approach current and future projects.

Hive is Live Group’s bespoke virtual event toolset, made by event professionals for event professionals. With this toolset Live Group is revolutionising the way the event industry approaches virtual and hybrid events.

It’s time to evolve your events.

Hive seeks to achieve:

Greater, greener events which are better for the planet



Accessible, inclusive events which cater to the evolving needs of a diverse audience



Richer, more useful content for your delegates



Data-driven, smarter events which provide our clients with more metrics than ever before.



Smart, fast, effective events.

This is more than just a platform. Instead, the Hive approach starts with identifying your objectives, building the optimum strategy to help you smash KPIs and deliver the ultimate event experience for your delegates.

Content is king.

Hive turns the old ways upside-down, prioritising high quality content designed to thrill and engage your audience. By putting pre-event, post-event and live content at the core, Hive delivers events which better serve your wider business goals.

Cutting-edge tech.

Hive puts a flexible platform at your fingertips to deliver events which surprise and delight. Delegate management, streaming, exhibitor packages, event apps and a slick CMS, all built and managed by event experts.

Full-service.

Hive forms a part of the full-service, in-house offering from Live Group. They provide total creative, logistical and technical support. From consultancy and content, to the platform build, to running the show, Live Group have worked tirelessly to develop a suite which delivers on the vision of their clients – with ease, without compromise.

A busy 2020.

In the past year, more than 150 iterations of the Hive platform have been deployed to serve an array of applications, delivering a seamless remote event experience to more than 100,000 delegates.

Hive proved it could operate at a massive scale, playing host to more than 30,000 civil servants for Civil Service Live 2020. And clients as high-profile as the United Nations made their first foray into virtual, guided every step of the way by the intuitive Hive platform and the expertise of the Live Group team.

A busier 2021.

With this toolset, Live Group has the potential to revolutionise the way our industry approaches virtual and hybrid events. At Event Industry News, we’re excited and encouraged to find an agency which integrates a platform into their event offering – a complete package – rather than parsing out their services and platform separately.



In 2021, Hive – and virtual events at large – look set to take centre stage, and we look forward to seeing where Live Group’s journey takes them.



If you’re looking for a futureproof event solution, a seamless platform and an experienced team of experts to deliver your virtual event strategy, Live Group have got your back.



Your next, best event starts with one email. Contact Live Group to see how Hive could work for you.

Sponsored Content