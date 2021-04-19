Prior to Covid-19 Running live events was a full-time business

Running events in the future seems even more difficult as we come out of lockdown; social distancing, cleaning, capacity limits, temperature checks, Coaching staff, resource planning, one 2 ones, and training plans need to be implemented, and not to mention your day to day tasks.

Ensuring your team is integrated and up to speed on the changes as soon as possible is essential.

If only there was an app for that?

Now there is.

Advertisement

EVENTR caters for all of the above and more, it combines live communication and e-learning to allow all team members to share knowledge on the ever-evolving world, allowing team integration and adjusting to change to be frictionless.

Our features include :

The ability to manage staff training

Powerful private group chat built-in

Badge incentives

Integrated personalised, but centrally managed calendar

Easy creation of users

Video learning

Manage your team’s onboarding tasks – uniforms, equipment etc.

Quizzes and polls

Don’t just take our word for it, a leading F1 team recently used it to transform their processes when preparing for a race, previously all logistical information was printed off or emailed to each team member.

It allowed them to educate their team on what processes changed with covid, it showcased all of the logistical information required, e.g flight info, hire car information, hotel, medical contacts ensuring their preparation for their fortnightly events was seamless, safe and efficient.

They took the app and picked the features they wanted, and requested it to be designed inline with their corporate branding.

Softpauer is a Digital Services business based in Oxfordshire, famous for creating one of the first iPad apps showcased by Steve Jobs for our F1 timing app. Having managed that app for 10 years, we know how to support live events with technology solutions.

We recently ran a poll on Linked in to see what people’s appetite was for returning to Events as customers, 31% were undecided.

The remaining 69% were all open to attending outdoor events, with 66% of those people open to indoor events as well. Your visitors will be returning this summer, make sure you are ready!

SPONSORED CONTENT