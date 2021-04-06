The world is changing. The way we cooperate is changing. And so, our meetings and events are changing. Participants are no longer happy with a fully speaker-oriented show. They demand a more participant-centric approach.

The new tool ConsensIQ offers deeper dialogue, opens conversation to new insights and provides you with better decisions; all while involving every single participant.

Since long, we’ve known that the group outsmarts the individual. And that decisions will be implemented more effectively, when everyone is actively involved in the proces.

That is … íf you have the means to dig into the wisdom of the crowd. ConsensIQ is an innovative instrument, that deploys doubt, reflection and progressing insight, to get an outcome that is better, more balanced and backed by all. The result: more accurate prognosis & evaluations, deeper understanding of problems and ethical dilemma’s and better decisions.

Advertisement

How does it work?

ConsensIQ does a few things fundamentally different, when compared to the ‘traditional voting tools’.

With other tools the simple majority wins: one person, one vote. A small majority – even below 50% – can force its opinion on the rest. With ConsensIQ, every opinion, every (minority) group and every expertise weighs in.

First of all, participants are allowed – or even stimulated – to spread their vote, when not sure about the answer. This will give a more balanced outcome, bringing nuance to the conversation. On top of that, the vote will remain open all through the process, allowing participants to change opinion, based on new facts, insights and presentations. This will bring more dynamic to the process. It will gently force people to listen to each other and opens rooms to have yourself be influenced by outside information.

Probably the most important feauture is that everyone is included in the conversation until the very end. Even if your favorite option is ruled out, you will still be allowed to give your opinion on the remaining options. Every opinion (even the introvert one) counts!

When to use ConsenIQ?

In some cases, the ‘old skool’ polling & voting tools are a great solution. In many cases, ConsensIQ will bring you extra value:

– When you need effective decision-making (political, business or otherwise)

– If your organisation is in need of accurate predictions and forecasting

– For exploring dilemma’s, problems and challenges more effectively

– When you really need people to back the execution of ideas

– If building a co-creative network is important to your organization, rather than top-down decision-making

– When you are looking for a way to make groups understand each other.

The use of ConsensIQ can apply to a wide range of topics and questions. We will gladly help you to get the most out of our tool.

ConsensIQ. Together we know better!

SPONSORED CONTENT