When much of the world went into lockdown due to COVID-19, the global workforce had to be resilient and creative. Remote work became the new normal, as daily commutes moved from the highway to the hallway, face-to-face meetings took place screen-to-screen, and convention centers migrated to virtual environments.

And 6Connex technology led the way.

6Connex provides customized, cloud-based virtual environments enabling marketing, sales, and human resources– in any industry – to host virtual events that drive audience engagement worldwide.

The 6Connex virtual environment platform includes unique, state-of-the-art features that stand out from the competition, including an A.I. based personalized attendee-centric event experienced for virtual and hybrid events all wrapped around enterprise level security, an immersive experience, unmatched scalability, and an open Virtual Event universe, where producers can bring an entire ecosystem of tools that drive attendee engagement.

Our easily customizable platform provides event organizers with a multitude of tools to attract, retain, and convert audiences, such as:

Webinar Tools

Gamification

Social sharing

Video conferencing

Virtual photo booths

Virtual mosaics

Text and video chat

Translation and subtitle services

Custom sponsor booths with unique, interactive opportunities

Live, on-demand, and simulive presentations

Built with HTML5 to allow a seamless mobile experience and cross-platform support, 6Connex gives organizations the ability to track attendee behavior and uncover attendee content preferences, immersing event attendees in a one-of-a-kind media experience to capture the ultimate ROI.

As the pandemic begins to recede, there’s no better time to see how 6Connex can deliver mainstage presentations and foster attendee interactions in a single, cloud-based virtual environment platform. No longer just a “trade show alternative,” virtual events have become a blank canvas that creative marketers can use to develop new, innovative approaches to seizing – and retaining – the mind share of their target audience.

Here’s what our customers are saying:

”LHH helps companies transform their workforces through career transition, talent development, and strategic advisory on a global scale. As we looked for a virtual event platform to help support our mission of connecting people with opportunities, we identified 6Connex as a partner that delivers on all of our requirements for reach, security, reliability, and flexibility. The success of our Virtual Career Fair initiative, which brings together thousands of candidates and employers a year, relies upon the solid technology and the responsive team at 6Connex. We are grateful for this partnership.” – Beth Rizzotti, SVP Business Information Services, LHH

It was easy to work with 6Connex. The platform can be customized in so many different ways that it can be overwhelming, especially for teams that are new to virtual events. But the 6Connex team was able to break it down into ‘bite sizes.’ They were business savvy and understood our needs. We would suggest something we wanted to accomplish, and they made that ‘something’ even better. The teamwork and dedication to us as a customer was incredible. We were ready to deploy a week before the event, and we felt the work to set this up was much easier than we anticipated.” Gina Hanrahan, Director, North America Benefits, Salesforce

