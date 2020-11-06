Event Technology Awards Winners Announced

Konduko, the ‘global provider of Kontactless Smart Event technologies’ was the big winner at the Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2020’s virtual ceremony last night, taking home – or staying at home with – three: Best use of Technology for Engagement & Interaction (B2B), Best use of Wireless Technology and Best Exhibition Technology.

As ever, entries had come in from around the world, but the digital ceremony meant there was a much bigger international audience watching the event, which was managed masterfully by hosts James Dickson and ETA co-founder Adam Parry.

A total of 25 gongs changed hands, event management software specialist Shocklogic winning the People’s Choice Award’s Gold prize and Socio securing the Best Startup title among the recipients.

The full list of winners is on the Event Tech Awards website HERE. Our congratulations to all and a big thank you to Headline Sponsors One World Rental. You can watch the ceremony here: https://youtu.be/wfX3CezI66k