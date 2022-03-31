Event Technology Awards – the power of 10 – open for submissions

Entries for the 10th anniversary Event Technology Awards (ETA) open next Tuesday, 5th April.

Across its first 10 years, the Event Technology Awards has highlighted and rewarded the difference individuals, start-ups, companies big and small, make to the way ingenuity inspires the event model to work more efficiently.

That success is a product of the judges who have ordered ETA submissions since 2013. Their contemporary tech nous is a core component in the awards’ reputation.

In 2022, the list includes Michael Shapiro – executive editor at Northstar Meetings Group – who has detailed the transformative effects of technology on the meetings and travel sectors for more than 12 years, idea ‘igniteur’/tech therapist Dahlia El Gazzar and Sina Bunte who is founder/CEO at hybrid specialist DigitalMind.events.

Away from the judging panel, First Sight Media was among the coveted People’s Choice Award winners last year, which is exactly that.

“After an exciting, challenging, transformational time for First Sight Media, and the industry as a whole, being the People’s Choice was a great testament to our team who worked incredibly hard, delivering some extraordinary virtual, hybrid and in-person events with our clients,” marketing director, Ashleigh Parker, said.

“The Event Technology Awards provides the opportunity to recognise and celebrate our team, our ethos of continuous improvement in event production and how we tackle anything that comes our way. Thank you!”

Event Technology Awards 2022 winners will be revealed at a ceremony held on the first in-person afternoon of Event Tech Live, November 16, at ExCeL London.

https://eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/