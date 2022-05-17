Event Technology Awards – The People: Finalists Announced!

The first ever finalists for Event Technology Awards (ETA) – The People have been announced today (17/05/22).

The popular Event Technology Awards spin off celebrates the people behind the tech and has seen a great uptake for its first edition. It’s clear to see from the entries that it’s the teams and individuals who are the real stars of the show – making the products and/or services the best that they can be with a healthy mix of tenacity, talent and collaboration.

Entries have been sent to our highly respected judging panel, who will have the difficult task of picking the best of the best.

Winners will be revealed June 8th 2022, as part of Event Technology Awards – The People digital ceremony following on from the Event Tech Live Summit taking place on the same date. Register HERE for both events.

