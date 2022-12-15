Event Technology Awards – The People 2023 OPEN for nominations

RJ Crowder-Schaefer from Bloomberg, Tess Vismale, chief event rescuer at iSocialx, and Matt Coyne from Waves Connects are among the judges for Event Technology Awards (ETA) – The People, which opens for entries on December 15.

Introduced this year, ETA – The People is 17 awards, Best Start-Up Founder to Outstanding Contribution, focused on the flesh and blood behind event tech’s latest steps, right across the map.

Adam Parry, co-founder of brand ETA, comments: “There can never be too much attention on event technology – it’s behind the revolution in data capture, sound distribution, LED screen design, everything, but it doesn’t invent, modify or market itself.

“The individuals and teams behind the tech deserve every bit as much recognition. That was our motivation in launching ETA – The People this year. Its first turn met with fantastic response and we’re delighted to link the awards with Event Tech Live Vegas next spring.

“My thanks to the esteemed panel of judges. Topically, we couldn’t do it without you.”

Deadline for ETA – The People is 10 February 2023. See the list of categories HERE.

Finalists will be announced on Thursday 23 February 2023 and the awards ceremony will be live in Las Vegas on April 26, straight after Event Tech Live Vegas.