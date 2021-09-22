Event Technology Awards People’s Choice Vote Now Open

Voting is open for #eventprofs to choose their favourite event technology supplier to win the People’s Choice at the Event Technology Awards 2021.

The accolade is awarded to the three top-most popular event tech providers – as decided completely by the industry – in the form of gold, silver, and bronze.

Making the shortlist this year are Bizzabo, Brella, Crowdcomms, Eventscase, First Sight Media, Shocklogic, twine and Whova.

Last year’s gold prize winner was Shocklogic, John Martinez, CEO & Founder commented “Winning Gold for People’s Choice in 2020 was extra special to the Shocklogic team, knowing the vote came from our industry peers!”

This year’s winners will be revealed in November as part of Event Tech Live’s hybrid event week. You can register now to receive all the latest show news.

Vote for your favourite Event Technology supplier NOW, voting closes on 6th October!