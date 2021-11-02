Event Technology Awards Nominee hubs101: Creating an exciting hybrid experience with the best of both worlds

Many event planners are struggling to bridge the gap between digital and live events. They have a vision for how their events can be better, but they are missing the means to get there. That is why we built hubs101.

hubs101 is a custom-built native app that connects everyone attending an event, thus creating an exciting hybrid experience with the best of both worlds. The platform helps organisers create more engaging experiences by bringing people together based on shared interests, connecting individuals looking for opportunities outside of the conference rooms, and giving speakers access to their audience all day long instead of just during presentations.

hubs101 has the world’s best video streaming technology and app integration, where eventers can share and access content in all forms. Its AI-powered matchmaking function enables users to network and connect with relevant business partners more easily. Also, both event planners and attendees have access to real-time analytics to keep themselves on track of the event direction throughout an event. On top of these, hubs101 offers a full white label solution and strict data protection in line with European GDPR policies.

Overall, eventers can now launch or attend an event freely on hubs101, with a similar or even better event experience compared to the previously offline event experience. Welcome to an analogue event in a digital world!

