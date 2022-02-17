Event Technology Awards launches a new edition celebrating the teams behind the tech

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022 and will mark the occasion with a people-focused offshoot this summer

Hosted at Event Tech Live Las Vegas, Event Technology Awards – The People will celebrate those individuals and teams behind the tech, who take tech to the table, helping to foster solutions, better practice and to highlight new ways around traditional problems.

The categories will honour those who not only front the tech but the important team members who don’t always get the recognition they deserve, amongst others the crowns will go to Best Developer / Engineer, Best Customer Support Team, Woman of the year and Unsung Hero.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “For many years we’ve recognised the companies in this sector, now it’s time to highlight the trailblazers who make it happen”.

“We hope ETA – The People can shine a light on how great this sector is by singling out the faces and the groups embracing tech, the digital disrupters helping progress in their organisations.”

The first edition of ETA – The People takes place at Event Tech Live Las Vegas on June 8 and, virtually, around the world.

The entries will open for submissions on Thursday 24th February, sign up here to receive more info

May the best people win…