Event Technology Awards announce new sponsor: Evmux

Evmux – web-based studio for LIVE and Recorded content is sponsoring Best Live Streaming and Video Production, one of two new awards at the 2021 Event Technology Awards.

Launched during lockdown 2 in 2020, Evmux is the easiest way to produce webinars, virtual events, podcasts and live streaming. Create professional recorded and LIVE content all from your browser!

Perfectly placed and equipped to provide for the flourishing hybrid events sector, Evmux positioned itself as a leading solution for the event’s unique use-case.

“We see ourselves as an innovative, cutting edge live streaming and recorded content product which was designed to solve the pain points of producing virtual and hybrid events” Elad Rosanski, Chief Marketing Officer at Evmux, comments.

“The who’s who of the industry will be at Event Tech Live and the Event Technology Awards and we’re proud to be involved with the best in the business.”

The Event Technology Awards 2021 presentation will take place at Event Tech Live, The Old Truman Brewery, London on Wednesday 3rd November.Make sure you pre-register for Event Tech Live here