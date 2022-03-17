Event Technology Awards and ETA The People – judges revealed

The judges for this year’s Event Technology Awards (ETA) and ETA – The People have been announced. Fifteen names steeped in experience and invention ready to order what’s expected to be a record number of submissions.

Tess Vismale, founder/CEO at iSocialExecution, Ksenija Polla, ICCA’s regional director for North America, Eric Kingstad, who’s consultant and founder of Kingstad Event Technologies, and Corinne Kessel, president of the ILEA, are among the judges for the 2022 awards.

Ksenija Polla comments: “Tech has progressed light years from where we were in 2019 and to be able to see all the amazing achievements in one place and celebrate that innovation is simply extraordinary.

“I’m looking for innovation, intuitive engagement features and some more excitement to re-engage with our online audiences and start building [networks] which will rival the gaming community.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, says: “We are asking for even more from our judges this year, with ETA – The People entries stacking up alongside the regular awards submissions.

“We have come to expect the best, right across the process, and judges of this calibre are sure to deliver. As ever, my sincere thanks to everyone for taking part.”

