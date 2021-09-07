Event Technology Awards 2021 – finalists revealed

The ninth edition of the Event Technology Awards (ETA) are pleased to announcefinalists across 38 categories, with numbers reflecting extraordinary quality across the board. See the list of finalists HERE.

Submissions, and there were more than ever this year, from physical, virtual andhybrid events all over the world, were processed via Evessio’s event platform, which proved a real plus for the organiser.

Adam Parry, Event Tech Awards’ co-founder, comments: “Big brands and really well-known events, are in the mix this year and we are impressed with the depth of detail and the quality of the presentation.

“My thanks, as ever, to the judges for their time, and best of luck to them separating winners from thoroughly deserving others, and to our headline sponsor One World Rental.”

Event Technology Awards’ winners will be revealed on Wednesday 3rd November, at the end of the first physical day at Event Tech Live.