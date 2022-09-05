Event Technology Awards 10th Anniversary Finalists Announced

This year marks the Event Technology Awards (ETAs) 10th anniversary with 34 award categories and a record number of entries; there has been a high standard set across the board. See the list of finalists HERE.

One new category proved popular in 2022 with “Best Sustainable Tech Solution” attracting a large number of entries and producing five finalists, showing that as an industry event technology really can help organisers to produce events that are better for the environment.

Evessio’s platform once again powered and processed submissions flawlessly. Creating a seamless process from entry to sharing the submissions with the judging panel which includes industry names from the likes of Bloomberg, ILEA, ESSA, Informa, ICCA and more.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “Each year we see an array of companies enter the ETAs from start-ups to industry veterans and this year is no exception. I’m not sure if it’s because it’s our 10th anniversary edition and the stakes are high but the standard of entries really has stepped up a notch.

“Just as last year we’re seeing a few familiar names pop up with previous multi award winners Groovy Gecko once again being shortlisted in a number of categories, alongside new entrants EventMagix who have also been shortlisted in multiple classes.

“My thanks go out to our judges – who this year will have a tough job!”

The Event Technology Awards 2022 winners will be revealed on the evening of Wednesday 16th November, at ExCeL London (just after the first day of Event Tech Live which you can register for here)