Event technologist cohort announces new product delivering event data transparency and digital global events wallet

Leading event technology innovators have today announced the launch of Twigged, a brand-new technology product which aims to enhance attendees’ experiences at events.

Matt Coyne, known throughout the industry for his previous roles at GES and ASP Events, co-founded AMMP Digital to revolutionise the event attendee experience.



AMMP Digital’s launch of the platform-agnostic event technology Twigged is designed to provide a solution to one of the most common frustrations of event attendees – the need for attendees to complete conference and trade show registration forms with their same details over and over again.

Twigged will make the experience so much easier and faster for event participants, giving them a better experience of the show brand from the outset and complete control of their data.

Speaking about the launch Matt Coyne, commented,

Advertisement

“I am passionate about making event experiences better for participants at every single touchpoint. This platform will be a powerful tool for event organisers to relieve the frustration attendees often feel at their first point of contact with the show brand.

The benefits of Twigged are not solely focused on improving the customer experience, it will also improve data quality for event organisers globally.

Bogdan Maran, co-founder of AMMP Digital commented,

“We are delighted to form an alliance with Matt, our mission being to re-imagine and re-purpose every aspect of our industry, with a particular focus on how we look at data-driven personalised experiences, across all events.”

Twigged will be a game-changer in how attendees and organisers experience events. The Twigged product is currently in beta, looking to launch in April 2021. To find out more head over to twigged.io and join the revolution.

