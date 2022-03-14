There is always room for ways and means to do things differently – better, quicker, more productively – in event technology.

The giant steps taken over the last 24 months were more closely scrutinised as people were switched from physically interacting with people to working and socialising online, but the thinking never stops.

In this supplement, Event Industry News looks around the Covid-19 corner for what is coming next, from turning tech onto tender responses to gauge risk – set your benchmarks and make better bid decisions – to the revenue, security and aftermarket sales potential from NFT tickets.

Look out too for detail about the latest events management, communication and engagement platform designed specifically for business events and a number of other firsts.

It’s all here…