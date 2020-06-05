Event Tech Spotlight: Fairyscope

Company name: Fairyscope

Web address: https://fairyscope.com/about-us/

Founded: 2013

About:

Fairyscope provides a unique platform for exhibitors and visitors to exchange information at exhibitions and trade fairs all over the world.

Fairyscope´s service can be included by organisers without any cost, integration or management of hardware. Exhibitors can reduce costs for marketing materials, retrieve more leads, measure the ROI and increase the reach of marketing. Visitors can collect, sort, share and keep updated with information from exhibitors of interest.

Events Served:

Exhibitions and Trade fairs

Types of Tech Provided: