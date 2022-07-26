Event Tech Pitch Day: event tech startups virtual contest on Beams, the platform of new format

Event Tech Pitch Day will be conducted on August 3rd to show the fresh blood in the event tech industry. It’s a virtual event where 10 selected event tech startups with ready-to-market products will present their solutions and be evaluated by a jury of event professionals with solid experience in the industry.

Organizers, Digital Bears, which is a boutique digital agency with a stellar experience in startup contests, acceleration programs and community building, have invited investors who are interested in event tech so it seems to be a great opportunity for startups to be noticed.

The participants can also vote for the preferred team to give them a chance to win an audience award.

Event Tech Pitch Day will bring new event tech stars and their solutions on stage which seems to be important since the event industry development depends on creating and deploying new ideas.

The event will be hosted on the Beams platform which is also a new player in the event tech market. It’s a virtual event platform with a so-called “one-window” approach: event sections take turns according to the organisers’ scenarios without any click of a participant. There is no variety of rooms, attendees don’t need to jump between the windows and can’t enter the empty networking room or exhibition hall since all the attendees participate in the same activity at the same time.

At Event Tech Pitch Day you can both meet new event tech teams and see a new virtual event platform in action. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.fi/e/event-tech-pitch-day-watch-10-event-tech-startups-and-vote-for-the-best-tickets-382785771547?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Event on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/events/eventtechpitchday-watch10eventt6953014093704237057

If you’re an event tech startup application is still open: https://eventpitch.co/