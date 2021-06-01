Event Tech Live US & Canada opens virtual doors in one week!

Event Tech Live (ETL) will make its debut in the States and Canada next week June 8 – 10.

The 3-day virtual event is a product of demand from Event Tech Live attendees and customers on both sides of the pond, ETL USA & Canada will replicate the content and new technology onus of the UK show with a steer towards the solutions helping organisers to keep hosting events through the pandemic and, ultimately, the pivot back to some sort of normal.

The packed agenda boasts 100 + educational sessions, 125 expert speakers and over 50 exhibitors showcasing the very best tech solutions from around the globe.

Round Table discussions, Workshops and Speed Networking sessions will allow event professionals to connect with other attendees and collaborate on a range of event tech topics.

Kicking off on Tuesday June 8th Baptiste Boulard, CEO and Co-Founder at virtual, hybrid and in-person events platform Swapcard, will host the first keynote session.

See the full agenda here.

Set to Central Standard Time, six hours behind GMT, the fully virtual Event Tech Live US & Canada runs from June 8 to 10. Claim your FREE VIP ticket now.