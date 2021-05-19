Event Tech Live US & Canada announces headline sponsor Hubilo

Virtual event platform Hubilo is the headline sponsor for Event Tech Live (ETL) US & Canada, a three-day virtual show which runs from June 8th to June 10th.

Hubilo’s intuitive technology digitally transforms events, enabling event organizers and big-name clients like Siemens, Roche, and the United Nations to simplify event planning, complete with breakout rooms and networking lounges as well as enhanced analytics that demonstrably lift the ROI of the event. With this data, planners can hone their content through the journey, personalize them to the audience, and increase engagement – irresistible drivers for event planners and marketers struggling with stagnant budgets and higher expectations for performance.

But as most event planners know, well-executed events, both virtual and hybrid, require more than a platform to connect to audiences. Hubilo’s white-glove support and deep expertise enables event organizers to deliver flawless events at scale.

Cathy Song Novelli, SVP, Marketing + Communications at Hubilo, comments: “Last year, Event Tech Live brought some of the most innovative and creative event organizers and technologies together to pivot in an uncertain and rapidly changing pandemic environment. With normalcy returning, we are thrilled to be sharing some of our key customer successes and perspective with the ETL audience as headline sponsor for Event Tech Live’s maiden US/Canada region event.

Advertisement

More information about ETL US & Canada, including the full content agenda, is at https://eventtechlive.com.